Left Menu

Uttarakhand Cabinet Increases Disaster Relief and Launches Family Scheme

The Uttarakhand Cabinet has announced an increase in disaster relief funds following natural calamities, with affected families receiving additional aid. It also approved the implementation of the 'Devbhoomi Family Scheme' to provide residents with unique family IDs for better access to government schemes. Employment opportunities for ex-servicemen are also being expanded.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 13-11-2025 08:25 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 08:25 IST
Uttarakhand Cabinet Increases Disaster Relief and Launches Family Scheme
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand Cabinet has decided to enhance disaster relief payouts following the recent calamities, officials announced. Affected families will see an increase in aid, with kin of deceased victims now receiving Rs 5 lakh, while damaged pucca houses will also get a similar amount. Kutcha houses will receive an additional Rs 1 lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

Uttarakhand has endured severe flooding and landslides due to heavy monsoon rains, resulting in loss of lives and significant damage to infrastructure. The Cabinet's decision includes individual assessments for commercial buildings impacted by the disaster.

The Cabinet has also given its nod to the 'Devbhoomi Family Scheme' aimed at cataloging families in the state to facilitate access to government benefits through unique family identification numbers. Additionally, discussions took place on implementing court orders to regularize various classifications of state employees, along with plans to enhance employment prospects for ex-servicemen through amendments to UPNL's MOA and AOA.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Exercise Trishul: A Testament to India's Tri-Service Synergy

Exercise Trishul: A Testament to India's Tri-Service Synergy

 India
2
US Sanctions Target Iran's Ballistic Ambitions with Focus on Global Networks

US Sanctions Target Iran's Ballistic Ambitions with Focus on Global Networks

 United States
3
Shutdown Showdown: Government Restart Amid Ongoing Tensions

Shutdown Showdown: Government Restart Amid Ongoing Tensions

 Global
4
Norwegian Soccer Star's Future at Risk Amid Video Scandal

Norwegian Soccer Star's Future at Risk Amid Video Scandal

 Norway

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025