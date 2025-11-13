Uttarakhand Cabinet Increases Disaster Relief and Launches Family Scheme

The Uttarakhand Cabinet has decided to enhance disaster relief payouts following the recent calamities, officials announced. Affected families will see an increase in aid, with kin of deceased victims now receiving Rs 5 lakh, while damaged pucca houses will also get a similar amount. Kutcha houses will receive an additional Rs 1 lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

Uttarakhand has endured severe flooding and landslides due to heavy monsoon rains, resulting in loss of lives and significant damage to infrastructure. The Cabinet's decision includes individual assessments for commercial buildings impacted by the disaster.

The Cabinet has also given its nod to the 'Devbhoomi Family Scheme' aimed at cataloging families in the state to facilitate access to government benefits through unique family identification numbers. Additionally, discussions took place on implementing court orders to regularize various classifications of state employees, along with plans to enhance employment prospects for ex-servicemen through amendments to UPNL's MOA and AOA.

