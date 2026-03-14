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Devastating Floods in Kenya: A Rising Toll

Severe flooding in Kenya, especially in Nairobi, has resulted in 62 deaths including eight children. The disaster displaced over 2,000 families, disrupted flights, and led to chaotic conditions. Aid workers are extracting bodies as intense rainfall continues across the region, worsening the already dire situatieon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2026 21:36 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 21:36 IST
Devastating Floods in Kenya: A Rising Toll
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Severe flooding has wreaked havoc in Kenya, claiming the lives of 62 people, including eight children. The capital, Nairobi, is reported to be the worst hit, with 33 fatalities recorded. Over 2,000 families have been displaced as persistent rainfall continues to batter several regions in the country.

In the wake of these catastrophic floods, aid workers have been retrieving bodies from floodwaters across Nairobi. The overnight flash floods not only swept away dozens of cars but also disrupted flights at East Africa's largest airport, causing significant logistical challenges.

The grim tally, initially at 42 last Sunday, underscores the escalating toll of this natural disaster as the rains show no sign of abating.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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