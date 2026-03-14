Devastating Floods in Kenya: A Rising Toll

Severe flooding has wreaked havoc in Kenya, claiming the lives of 62 people, including eight children. The capital, Nairobi, is reported to be the worst hit, with 33 fatalities recorded. Over 2,000 families have been displaced as persistent rainfall continues to batter several regions in the country.

In the wake of these catastrophic floods, aid workers have been retrieving bodies from floodwaters across Nairobi. The overnight flash floods not only swept away dozens of cars but also disrupted flights at East Africa's largest airport, causing significant logistical challenges.

The grim tally, initially at 42 last Sunday, underscores the escalating toll of this natural disaster as the rains show no sign of abating.

(With inputs from agencies.)