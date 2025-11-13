Swift Justice on Vidarbha Express: Stolen Valuables Recovered

In a rapid response effort, railway police arrested two men accused of stealing a passenger's bag on the Mumbai-Gondia Vidarbha Express, authorities reported. The stolen bag, valued at Rs 1.65 lakh, was taken between Thane and Kalyan stations earlier this week.

The victim, identified as Mayur Dilip Amritkar, was on his way back to Nashik after completing work in Thane. Onboard the train, Amritkar placed his laptop bag, filled with cash and other valuables, near his reserved sleeper coach seat only to find it missing shortly thereafter.

Through strategic use of CCTV footage and technical tracking, the railway task force efficiently apprehended the suspects and managed to recover all stolen items within two and a half hours. The recovered belongings were promptly returned to Amritkar, marking a successful intervention by the railway police.

