Dramatic Capture: Cattle Smuggler Nabbed in Ballia
Ajay, a 26-year-old cattle smuggler from Azamgarh, was arrested after a gunfight with police in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh. Injured during the encounter, he was caught with a pistol and live cartridges. Ajay confessed to previous smuggling activities and is under treatment while further investigations continue.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia | Updated: 13-11-2025 09:58 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 09:58 IST
- Country:
- India
In a daring encounter, police in Ballia apprehended a notorious cattle smuggler, Ajay, known for his illegal activities between Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.
The arrest followed a gun battle near Narsinghpur Math canal, leaving the accused with a leg injury before he was subdued and taken into custody.
Ajay, also identified as 'Pattharkatta', confessed to smuggling operations and is undergoing treatment at Ballia District Hospital. Authorities are intensifying efforts to dismantle the smuggling network that spans multiple regions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BJP's Giriraj Singh Confident in NDA's Dominance Amidst Bihar Elections
Nitish Kumar: The 'Tiger' Leading Bihar's Political Jungle
Women Lead Voter Turnout in Historic Bihar Elections
Controversy Erupts Over Chief Minister's Photos on Police Vehicles in Himachal
Tamil Nadu Tragedy: Collision with Police Vehicle Claims Three Lives