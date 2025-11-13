Left Menu

Court Awaits Decision on Pre-Arrest Bail in Thane Train Accident Case

In Maharashtra, a court will decide on a pre-arrest bail plea for two Railway engineers accused of culpable homicide in a train accident that resulted in five deaths. Defense argues the prosecution's claims are baseless, citing overcrowding and lack of evidence as factors in the accident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 13-11-2025 10:25 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 10:25 IST
  India
  • India

A court in Maharashtra's Thane is poised to deliver its verdict Thursday on a pre-arrest bail plea filed by two Railway engineers accused of culpable homicide in the Mumbra train mishap that claimed five lives in June.

The defense, represented by counsel Baldev Rajput, criticized the prosecution's basis of blame as 'baseless', citing no evidence of a passenger bag causing the tragedy as suggested.

Prosecutors insist engineer negligence led to the disaster. The case spotlights maintenance lapses alleged against railway staff in the June 9 accident between Diva and Mumbra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

