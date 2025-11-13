Court Awaits Decision on Pre-Arrest Bail in Thane Train Accident Case

A court in Maharashtra's Thane is poised to deliver its verdict Thursday on a pre-arrest bail plea filed by two Railway engineers accused of culpable homicide in the Mumbra train mishap that claimed five lives in June.

The defense, represented by counsel Baldev Rajput, criticized the prosecution's basis of blame as 'baseless', citing no evidence of a passenger bag causing the tragedy as suggested.

Prosecutors insist engineer negligence led to the disaster. The case spotlights maintenance lapses alleged against railway staff in the June 9 accident between Diva and Mumbra.

