Panic in Mahipalpur: Bus Tyre Burst Mistaken for Blast

A loud noise from a DTC bus tyre burst in Mahipalpur led to panic, feared as another explosion following a recent Red Fort blast. Authorities confirmed there was no threat after investigating, calming residents who were on high alert due to the previous tragic event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2025 10:47 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 10:47 IST
A loud noise resembling a blast sound reverberated through southwest Delhi's Mahipalpur on Thursday morning, creating panic among the locals, confirmed officials. The incident, linked to a bus tyre burst, was initially mistaken for a high-intensity explosion.

The alarm came on the heels of a major explosion in the densely populated Red Fort area earlier in the week, which tragically left 13 people dead and several injured. The city was already on edge when the sound was reported.

Delhi Fire Services swiftly responded to the 9.19 am alert with three fire tenders. However, extensive checks yielded nothing amiss. It was later confirmed by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Amit Goel that the noise was from a DTC bus's rear tyre bursting, reassuring the community that there was no cause for concern.

