Panic in Patiala: Bomb Hoax Targets Schools Again
A private school in Patiala received a bomb threat via email, sparking immediate evacuations and security checks. Authorities declared the alert a hoax after a thorough search. This incident follows a series of similar threats in Amritsar and Jalandhar. Investigations are ongoing to trace the email's origin.
Authorities swiftly responded to a bomb threat emailed to a private school in Patiala, conducting comprehensive security checks that ultimately confirmed the alert was a hoax. Police evacuated the school and reinforced security measures to ensure student safety.
This threat is part of a disturbing pattern, mirroring recent hoaxes targeting schools in Amritsar and Jalandhar. Senior Superintendent of Police Varun Sharma assured the public that detailed investigations are underway, with focus on tracing the email's origin through cyber forensic analysis.
Security personnel, alongside an anti-sabotage squad, thoroughly searched the school's premises. Though the threat was unfounded, the incident prompted a city-wide alert, underscoring the urgency to identify and apprehend those responsible for these disruptive threats.
