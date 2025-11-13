Battlefront at the Border: Combating Drug Trafficking in Northeast India

Nagaland Director General of Police, Rupin Sharma, has raised a red flag over drug trafficking in Northeast India, labeling it both a public health crisis and a national security threat during a recent conference.

Sharma urged law enforcement agencies to unite in a tech-savvy approach against the influx of narcotics, fueled by the region's closeness to the infamous Golden Triangle and its porous border with Myanmar.

The conference served as a platform for strategizing on dismantling drug cartels, enhancing inter-agency trust, and introducing modern investigative tools to secure the future of the youth and the region.

