Media Gag Over Ambedkar Statue Protest in Gwalior

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has imposed a temporary media restraint concerning a protest over Dr B R Ambedkar's statue installation at its Gwalior premises. The directive follows a PIL filed by NGO Nagrik Upbhokta Margdarshak Manch, highlighting potential public safety threats during the November 16 demonstration.

The confrontation, involving two groups of lawyers with opposing views on the statue, has prompted legal and administrative intervention. While one group supports the statue's installation, the other opposes it vehemently, leading to the protest call.

The court has ordered Gwalior's district administration to ensure that both print and electronic media refrain from covering the protest call until further judicial review set for December 3. Notices have also been issued to protest organizer Anil Mishra and the Bhim Army.

(With inputs from agencies.)