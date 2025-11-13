Left Menu

Bangladesh's Referendum Set to Shape Political Landscape

Bangladesh's interim Chief Adviser Muhammed Yunus announced a referendum alongside national elections in February to endorse a political charter. The charter, drafted by a National Consensus Commission, includes over 80 reform proposals. Political parties remain divided on the implementation timeline, with significant discussions ongoing.

The interim government of Bangladesh, led by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, declared that a crucial referendum will accompany the national elections set for February next year. This announcement aims to endorse a newly developed political charter.

In his public address, Yunus emphasized that this decision comes after extensive deliberations with his advisory council. The Council of Advisers has given its nod to the 'July Charter Implementation Order, 2025', a legislative move expected to usher significant reforms.

The charter, a product of the National Consensus Commission led by Yunus, encapsulates over 80 reform suggestions gathered from consultations with political entities such as former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia's BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami. Disputes over the referendum's timeline persist despite ongoing discussions. Yunus highlighted plans to integrate the charter into the Constitution, reinforcing the political parties' commitment to its execution.

