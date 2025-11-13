Breakthrough in Swiss-U.S. Tariff Talks: A Ray of Hope for Swiss Industries

Swiss Economy Minister Guy Parmelin is poised to engage in pivotal trade discussions with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, targeting the reduction of burdensome tariffs imposed by then-President Donald Trump. The high-stakes talks, scheduled for Thursday, aim to mitigate the current 39% import duty on Swiss goods, a measure that has strained the Swiss economy.

Switzerland seeks relief to enhance its machinery, precision instruments, watchmaking, and food industries, sectors heavily reliant on the U.S. market. Economy insiders express optimism, suggesting a potential cut to 15%, pending Trump's final approval, which could be finalized within weeks. Guy Parmelin, accompanied by SECO's Helene Budliger-Artieda, arrived in Washington to facilitate these crucial negotiations.

The ripple effects on Switzerland's economy are significant. Economists, like Hans Gersbach from the KOF Economic Institute, project that a tariff reduction could safeguard thousands of jobs and buoy economic growth over 1% by 2026. Such proposals offer a ray of hope amid threats of slowed growth, marking a potential turnaround for Swiss industries.