India and Maldives: Strengthening Ties Through Knowledge Exchange

Union Minister Jitendra Singh has reiterated India's commitment to aiding the Maldivian government by offering expertise and facilitating capacity-building initiatives across various sectors, including governance, blue economy, and public policy.

During a meeting with a 30-member Maldivian delegation led by Minister of State Ahmed Salim, Singh stressed the historical ties between the two nations and shared India's experience in administrative reforms and infrastructure development.

Highlighting India's robust civil service system, Singh encouraged the delegation to learn from Indian initiatives, such as the PM Gati Shakti Mission and women empowerment schemes, which showcase effective governance and development strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)