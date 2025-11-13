Left Menu

Court Grants Bail to Cardiologist in Controversial Pension Case

A Mumbai court granted pre-arrest bail to Dr. Lekha Pathak, accused of falsely claiming widow's pension of politician Ramrao Adik. Judge Avinash Kulkarni deemed it a civil case without criminal intent, given Dr. Pathak's cooperation and circumstances. The case revolves around a potential civil pension dispute rather than fraudulent activity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-11-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 18:01 IST
Court Grants Bail to Cardiologist in Controversial Pension Case
Cardiologist
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant ruling, a Mumbai court has granted pre-arrest bail to Dr. Lekha Pathak, a renowned cardiologist involved in a controversy over claiming a widow's pension. The case pertains to the pension claim as the widow of deceased Maharashtra politician Ramrao Adik, which was brought into question by his son, who alleges fraudulent activity.

The court, led by Additional Sessions Judge Avinash Kulkarni, found no evidence of criminal intent in the matter, highlighting it as a civil dispute. Judge Kulkarni's decision on November 7 emphasized Dr. Pathak's advanced age, her cooperation with authorities, and clean reputation, deeming custodial interrogation unnecessary.

Dr. Pathak presented a strong defense, suggesting her marriage to Adik under Hindu Vedic rituals and arguing the dispute was a civil issue related to family pension entitlements under Maharashtra Legislative Members Pension Act, 1976. The court, after reviewing the prosecution's stand, decided no further criminal proceedings were warranted at this stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tight Security in Place as Bihar Awaits Election Results

Tight Security in Place as Bihar Awaits Election Results

 India
2
Tata Motors Rides on Resilient Strategy Amidst Acquisition and Regulatory Tailwinds

Tata Motors Rides on Resilient Strategy Amidst Acquisition and Regulatory Ta...

 India
3
Turkey's Football Scandal: A Bets and Bans Crisis

Turkey's Football Scandal: A Bets and Bans Crisis

 Turkey
4
Canada and India: Bridging Trade Gaps Amid Political Tensions

Canada and India: Bridging Trade Gaps Amid Political Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025