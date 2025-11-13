Court Grants Bail to Cardiologist in Controversial Pension Case

In a significant ruling, a Mumbai court has granted pre-arrest bail to Dr. Lekha Pathak, a renowned cardiologist involved in a controversy over claiming a widow's pension. The case pertains to the pension claim as the widow of deceased Maharashtra politician Ramrao Adik, which was brought into question by his son, who alleges fraudulent activity.

The court, led by Additional Sessions Judge Avinash Kulkarni, found no evidence of criminal intent in the matter, highlighting it as a civil dispute. Judge Kulkarni's decision on November 7 emphasized Dr. Pathak's advanced age, her cooperation with authorities, and clean reputation, deeming custodial interrogation unnecessary.

Dr. Pathak presented a strong defense, suggesting her marriage to Adik under Hindu Vedic rituals and arguing the dispute was a civil issue related to family pension entitlements under Maharashtra Legislative Members Pension Act, 1976. The court, after reviewing the prosecution's stand, decided no further criminal proceedings were warranted at this stage.

