Unraveling the Delhi Blast Conspiracy: Cars, Cops, and Cross-Border Links

A vehicle believed to be connected to the Delhi blast incident has been located at Al Falah University in Faridabad, according to police sources.

The Maruti Brezza, parked suspiciously on campus, is under investigation by the Jammu and Kashmir Police. Several nearby vehicles are also being scrutinized.

The blast near Red Fort, which claimed 13 lives, is linked to a larger terror plot spanning multiple states. Authorities have arrested eight individuals, including university doctors, amid growing concerns over cross-border terrorist networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)