Unraveling the Delhi Blast Conspiracy: Cars, Cops, and Cross-Border Links
In the wake of a deadly blast near Delhi's Red Fort, multiple cars linked to a terror module have been traced. A car found at Al Falah University is under scrutiny. Connections to terrorist outfits and university professionals have surfaced, leading to arrests and heightened police vigilance.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-11-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 18:05 IST
- Country:
- India
A vehicle believed to be connected to the Delhi blast incident has been located at Al Falah University in Faridabad, according to police sources.
The Maruti Brezza, parked suspiciously on campus, is under investigation by the Jammu and Kashmir Police. Several nearby vehicles are also being scrutinized.
The blast near Red Fort, which claimed 13 lives, is linked to a larger terror plot spanning multiple states. Authorities have arrested eight individuals, including university doctors, amid growing concerns over cross-border terrorist networks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Faridabad Police Debunks Red Fort Explosion Car Allegations
Jammu and Kashmir Police attaches property belonging to former Bar Association president Mian Abdul Qayoom.
Jammu and Kashmir Police Chief Intensifies Security Efforts in Bandipora
Jammu and Kashmir Police Act Against Bail Misuse in UAPA Cases