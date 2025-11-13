Left Menu

India Boosts Defense Might with Major Anti-Tank Missile Deal

India's Defence Ministry has signed a Rs 2,095 crore agreement with Bharat Dynamics Ltd to acquire INVAR anti-tank missiles. These missiles aim to enhance the Indian Army's firepower, particularly for the T-90 tanks, providing a strategic advantage. This sophisticated laser-guided technology promises high hit probability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2025 18:14 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 18:14 IST
India Boosts Defense Might with Major Anti-Tank Missile Deal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to bolster national defense capabilities, India's Defence Ministry has finalized a Rs 2,095 crore deal with Bharat Dynamics Ltd for procuring advanced anti-tank missiles.

The INVAR anti-tank missiles, known for their precision and high hit probability, will notably enhance the combat strength of the Indian Army's T-90 tanks.

This acquisition aligns with the 'Buy (Indian)' initiative, aiming to modernize mechanized operations and secure an operational edge against potential threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Canada and India: Bridging Trade Gaps Amid Political Tensions

Canada and India: Bridging Trade Gaps Amid Political Tensions

 India
2
Streamlining Maharashtra's Municipal Elections: No More Online Document Uploads

Streamlining Maharashtra's Municipal Elections: No More Online Document Uplo...

 India
3
Delhi High Court Demands Action on Child Education for the Underprivileged

Delhi High Court Demands Action on Child Education for the Underprivileged

 India
4
Reliance Group Unveils First-Ever ESOPs for Employees

Reliance Group Unveils First-Ever ESOPs for Employees

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025