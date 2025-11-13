India Boosts Defense Might with Major Anti-Tank Missile Deal
India's Defence Ministry has signed a Rs 2,095 crore agreement with Bharat Dynamics Ltd to acquire INVAR anti-tank missiles. These missiles aim to enhance the Indian Army's firepower, particularly for the T-90 tanks, providing a strategic advantage. This sophisticated laser-guided technology promises high hit probability.
In a significant move to bolster national defense capabilities, India's Defence Ministry has finalized a Rs 2,095 crore deal with Bharat Dynamics Ltd for procuring advanced anti-tank missiles.
The INVAR anti-tank missiles, known for their precision and high hit probability, will notably enhance the combat strength of the Indian Army's T-90 tanks.
This acquisition aligns with the 'Buy (Indian)' initiative, aiming to modernize mechanized operations and secure an operational edge against potential threats.
