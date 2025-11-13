Left Menu

Karnataka Cabinet Sets Agenda for Winter Legislative Session in Belagavi

The Karnataka cabinet plans a 10-day winter legislative session in Belagavi from December 8. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will finalize the plan. Three lagging cabinet sub-committees are urged to submit their reports, addressing issues like COVID-19 medical procurement, university finances, and the Bengaluru-Mysuru Infrastructure Corridor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-11-2025 18:15 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 18:15 IST
Karnataka Cabinet Sets Agenda for Winter Legislative Session in Belagavi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka cabinet will hold its winter legislative session in Belagavi, commencing December 8 for 10 days, as decided on Thursday. The final decision rests with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil stated.

Three sub-committees, which have delayed their reports for over six months, were instructed to expedite their submissions. The committees address procurement practices during COVID-19, financial assessments of Karnataka's universities, and developments surrounding the Bengaluru-Mysuru Infrastructure Corridor.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar heads the first two committees, while the third is led by Home Minister Patil. The cabinet resolved that these reports must be furnished promptly, albeit with no specified deadline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Canada and India: Bridging Trade Gaps Amid Political Tensions

Canada and India: Bridging Trade Gaps Amid Political Tensions

 India
2
Streamlining Maharashtra's Municipal Elections: No More Online Document Uploads

Streamlining Maharashtra's Municipal Elections: No More Online Document Uplo...

 India
3
Delhi High Court Demands Action on Child Education for the Underprivileged

Delhi High Court Demands Action on Child Education for the Underprivileged

 India
4
Reliance Group Unveils First-Ever ESOPs for Employees

Reliance Group Unveils First-Ever ESOPs for Employees

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025