Karnataka Cabinet Sets Agenda for Winter Legislative Session in Belagavi

The Karnataka cabinet will hold its winter legislative session in Belagavi, commencing December 8 for 10 days, as decided on Thursday. The final decision rests with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil stated.

Three sub-committees, which have delayed their reports for over six months, were instructed to expedite their submissions. The committees address procurement practices during COVID-19, financial assessments of Karnataka's universities, and developments surrounding the Bengaluru-Mysuru Infrastructure Corridor.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar heads the first two committees, while the third is led by Home Minister Patil. The cabinet resolved that these reports must be furnished promptly, albeit with no specified deadline.

(With inputs from agencies.)