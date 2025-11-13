Karnataka Cabinet Sets Agenda for Winter Legislative Session in Belagavi
The Karnataka cabinet plans a 10-day winter legislative session in Belagavi from December 8. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will finalize the plan. Three lagging cabinet sub-committees are urged to submit their reports, addressing issues like COVID-19 medical procurement, university finances, and the Bengaluru-Mysuru Infrastructure Corridor.
The Karnataka cabinet will hold its winter legislative session in Belagavi, commencing December 8 for 10 days, as decided on Thursday. The final decision rests with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil stated.
Three sub-committees, which have delayed their reports for over six months, were instructed to expedite their submissions. The committees address procurement practices during COVID-19, financial assessments of Karnataka's universities, and developments surrounding the Bengaluru-Mysuru Infrastructure Corridor.
Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar heads the first two committees, while the third is led by Home Minister Patil. The cabinet resolved that these reports must be furnished promptly, albeit with no specified deadline.
