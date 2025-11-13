Gauteng Cracks Down on Unroadworthy Vehicles in Major Week-Long Operation

The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport has intensified its commitment to safer roads, removing 84 unroadworthy vehicles during a high-impact enforcement campaign carried out by the Gauteng Transport Inspectorate (GTI) between 3 and 9 November 2025. The operations form a crucial component of the Gauteng Provincial Government’s broader road safety strategy, aimed at curbing lawlessness, improving compliance, and protecting the lives of road users across the province.

Unroadworthy Vehicles Pose Severe Risks

According to departmental reports, the vehicles taken off the road during the week-long campaign were deemed unfit for public use due to critical roadworthiness failures, including:

Defective or non-functioning brakes

Severely worn-out tyres

Faulty or broken lighting systems

Structural defects that compromised vehicle stability

GTI officials emphasized that such vehicles significantly increase the likelihood of road crashes, particularly on busy provincial routes. The swift removal of these vehicles from public roads is expected to prevent numerous potential accidents linked to mechanical faults.

Widespread Non-Compliance Among Public Transport Operators

The enforcement blitz also revealed concerning levels of non-compliance within the public transport sector. Key findings include:

54 minibuses operating without valid licence discs

40 additional minibuses discontinued due to mechanical and safety shortcomings

72 drivers found operating without valid driver’s licences

These violations underscore growing safety concerns within the minibus taxi sector, which remains a dominant mode of public transport in Gauteng. Unsafe vehicles and unlicensed drivers contribute significantly to road crashes, placing commuters at heightened risk.

Over 1,500 Infringement Notices Issued

During the intensified operation, GTI officers issued a total of 1,539 infringement notices for a range of traffic violations. Notably:

557 notices were written manually

982 notices were processed electronically using e-Force enforcement devices

The use of e-Force gadgets reflects the department’s push to modernize enforcement systems, enhance accuracy, and improve data capture for long-term road safety planning. This technological shift forms part of the province’s commitment to delivering efficient and accountable transport governance.

MEC Diale-Tlabela Reaffirms Zero-Tolerance Approach

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, commended the GTI for its proactive and consistent enforcement work. She stressed that removing unroadworthy vehicles from the road is essential to saving lives and restoring order within the public transport environment.

“The discontinuation of unroadworthy vehicles is a necessary step to protect lives on our roads. Public transport operators must understand that non-compliance will not be tolerated. We remain resolute in our mission to create safer roads and restore order within the public transport sector,” — MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela

Her remarks highlight the department’s ongoing strategy of tough, targeted interventions aimed at deterring unsafe practices and ensuring full compliance with traffic laws.

The GTI’s Expanding Enforcement Footprint

The Gauteng Transport Inspectorate consists of 96 highly trained officers affiliated with the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC). The unit continues to deploy targeted enforcement operations across the province, focusing on:

Identifying and discontinuing unroadworthy vehicles

Apprehending illegal public transport operators

Ensuring adherence to safety protocols and transport regulations

Enhancing road safety visibility in high-risk areas

These operations are part of a sustained, province-wide effort to reduce road fatalities, many of which are caused by mechanical failures, reckless driving, and regulatory non-compliance.

Maintenance Underway Along R24: Motorists Urged to Be Alert

In a separate announcement, the Department of Roads and Transport advised motorists of ongoing milling and resurfacing works along the R24, one of Gauteng’s key arterial routes. The maintenance project is scheduled for completion by Sunday, 16 November 2025.

Motorists have been urged to:

Maintain caution while driving through construction zones

Anticipate minor delays

Use alternative routes wherever possible

These roadworks form part of the province’s broader infrastructure renewal plan aimed at improving road quality, reducing vehicle damage, and enhancing long-term travel efficiency.

Safeguarding Gauteng’s Roads Through Enforcement and Infrastructure Renewal

The week-long enforcement operation and ongoing infrastructure upgrades reflect the Gauteng Provincial Government’s dual approach to road safety: strong enforcement and strong infrastructure. By combining rigorous inspections with long-term maintenance work, the province continues to strengthen its commitment to saving lives, improving traffic flow, and creating a safer transport environment for all road users.