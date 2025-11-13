Left Menu

TEC, SRMIST Join Hands to Advance 6G, AI, Quantum & Global Telecom Standards

The TEC–SRMIST partnership creates a formal framework to jointly pursue research, build prototypes, and contribute to international standardisation in a wide array of emerging technologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 19:58 IST
The TEC–SRMIST collaboration represents a major stride toward building an innovation-led telecom ecosystem capable of global leadership. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
In a strategic leap toward strengthening India’s leadership in advanced telecom technology, the Telecommunication Engineering Centre (TEC)—the technical arm of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT)—has signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the SRM Institute of Science & Technology (SRMIST).

The collaboration, formalised on 13 November 2025, aims to advance research, standardisation, and development in next-generation telecom technologies, including 6G, AI, Quantum Communication, Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTNs), Digital Twin frameworks, and more. It also seeks to significantly bolster India’s contributions to global standardisation bodies like ITU and 3GPP.

A Vision for India’s Telecom Future: Indigenous Standards, Global Impact

TEC, as India’s central authority for telecom standards, and SRMIST, one of India's leading academic institutions in science and engineering, have come together to accelerate indigenous R&D, co-create India-specific standards, and position the country as a key contributor to global telecom evolution.

The MoU was signed by Shri Amit Kumar Srivastava, DDG (Mobile Technologies), TEC, and Dr. S. Ponnusamy, Registrar, SRMIST, in the presence of senior officials including:

  • Shri Pawan Gupta, DDG (Admin.), TEC

  • Prof. C. Muthamizhchelvan, Vice Chancellor, SRMIST

  • Dr. Revathi Venkataraman, Chairperson (School of Computing), SRMIST

The signing ceremony took place at SRMIST Kattankulathur, Chengalpattu, marking a new chapter in India’s telecom research landscape.

A Comprehensive Collaboration Covering the Entire Telecom Technology Spectrum

Key Areas of Joint Research and Standardisation

1. 6G Technologies

  • AI-driven spectrum and resource allocation

  • Ultra-reliable low-latency communication techniques

  • Intelligent scheduling and computation-aware networking

  • Shaping global 6G architecture through India-led innovations

2. Digital Twin Networks

  • Modeling complex network behaviour

  • Real-time analytics-driven optimisation

  • Predictive fault detection mechanisms

3. Quantum Communication & Security

  • Quantum key distribution (QKD)

  • Quantum-assisted 6G network architectures

  • National strategies for quantum-secure communication

4. Edge AI and Distributed Intelligence

  • Real-time network intelligence

  • Predictive maintenance frameworks

  • Automation-driven network efficiency

5. AI & Generative Technologies

  • Development of telecom-focused LLMs

  • Generative AI for network planning

  • Adaptive neural architectures

  • Federated learning for privacy-preserving AI

6. Cyber Security

  • Research into secure protocols

  • Resilience against cyberattacks

  • Cryptographic advancements for telecom

7. RF, Microwave, Terahertz Technologies

  • High-frequency communication research

  • Ultra-bandwidth wireless solutions

8. mmWave & Cognitive Radio

  • Advanced beamforming

  • Intelligent spectrum usage

  • Spectrum-efficient communication

9. Optical & Optical Wireless Communications

  • High-speed optical transmission systems

  • Optical wireless applications for last-mile connectivity

10. Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTNs)

  • Satellite–terrestrial integration

  • High-altitude platform systems (HAPS)

  • Standards for seamless global connectivity

11. Open RAN & Network Disaggregation

  • Open interfaces and interoperability

  • Software-driven RAN optimisation

  • Orchestration frameworks for disaggregated networks

Positioning India as a Powerhouse in Global Standardisation

This partnership enhances India’s participation in:

  • ITU-T (Standardisation Sector)

  • ITU-D (Development Sector)

  • ITU-R (Radiocommunication Sector)

  • 3GPP global working groups

Through collaborative whitepapers, technical contributions, and working group participation, TEC and SRMIST aim to ensure strong Indian representation in shaping global telecom norms—especially critical as the world moves toward 6G and beyond.

Driving Atmanirbhar Bharat Through Telecom Innovation

The MoU is aligned with the Government of India’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, promoting:

  • Indigenous telecom R&D

  • India-specific standards and test frameworks

  • Reduced reliance on foreign telecom imports

  • Secure and resilient communication networks

  • Growth of domestic manufacturing and intellectual property

By enabling closer collaboration between academia, industry, and government agencies, the partnership strengthens India’s capability to design, develop, and validate home-grown telecom solutions suited to national requirements.

A Transformational Partnership for India’s Telecom Ecosystem

The TEC–SRMIST collaboration represents a major stride toward building an innovation-led telecom ecosystem capable of global leadership. Through joint research, standardisation contributions, and advanced technological development, the partnership will help India:

  • Pioneer next-generation telecom technologies

  • Strengthen telecom security and resilience

  • Accelerate 6G and future network research

  • Expand India’s global influence in standardisation

  • Build a self-reliant and globally competitive telecom industry

Together, TEC and SRMIST are poised to shape the future of Indian telecom—driving innovation, protecting national communication infrastructure, and contributing significantly to the world’s next wave of communication technologies.

