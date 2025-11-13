Mandaviya Leads Key Consultations on India’s New Shram Shakti Niti–2025 Policy

Union Minister for Labour & Employment and Youth Affairs & Sports, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, chaired a significant tripartite consultation in New Delhi on the draft Shram Shakti Niti–2025, India’s forthcoming National Labour and Employment Policy. The meeting brought together representatives from major employers’ associations and Central Trade Unions (CTUs), marking a crucial step toward building a fair, inclusive, future-ready labour ecosystem.

A Vision for a Modern, Equitable Labour Landscape

Opening the session, Secretary (Labour and Employment) Ms. Vandana Gurnani presented an overview of the draft policy, outlining its core objective: to advance India’s transformation into a labour market that balances worker dignity, social security, innovation, and productivity.

She stressed that Shram Shakti Niti–2025 is anchored in the Constitution and aligned with International Labour Organisation (ILO) standards and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), ensuring global coherence and national relevance. The policy aims to usher in a new era of labour governance built on inclusion, rights-based protections, gender equality, and sustainable employment growth.

Mandaviya: “Policy Will Reflect Collective Wisdom of All Stakeholders”

In his remarks, Dr. Mandaviya reaffirmed the government’s commitment to collaborative policymaking.

“Our collective aim is to create the best possible vision document for an equitable and resilient world of work,” he said, emphasising that the welfare and protection of workers remain the shared priority of every stakeholder present.

The Minister welcomed insights, suggestions, and critiques from unions and employer bodies, stating that their experiences would significantly enrich the draft.

He further assured attendees that Shram Shakti Niti–2025 remains open to modifications, and the final version would be shaped through several rounds of discussions, ensuring transparency, inclusivity, and consensus-building.

Trade Unions and Employers Offer Constructive, Complementary Perspectives

The consultation showcased broad support for the policy’s direction.

Central Trade Unions (CTUs) acknowledged the policy’s strong foundation and reiterated previous suggestions concerning:

Strengthening worker protections and rights,

Expanding and modernising social security delivery,

Enhancing grievance redress mechanisms,

Increasing employment generation, particularly for women and youth,

Safeguarding informal and gig workers.

Meanwhile, employer associations presented ideas focusing on:

Supporting innovation-driven economic expansion,

Increasing job creation opportunities,

Improving ease of doing business,

Streamlining labour compliance systems,

Ensuring stability, flexibility, and fairness in labour regulations.

Both sides expressed appreciation for the Ministry’s inclusive approach, noting that this level of stakeholder engagement is essential for building a balanced, forward-looking national labour policy.

Broad Representation Across the Labour Ecosystem

The meeting saw participation from India’s largest workers' organisations, including: BMS, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF, UTUC, DHN, among others.

Key employer groups present included: ASSOCHAM, CII, FICCI, PHDCCI, AIMO, AIAI, LUB, EFI, SCOPE, FASII, and others under the Council of Indian Employers (CIE).

The diversity represented both the formal and informal sectors, MSMEs, large enterprises, public-sector undertakings, and emerging industries—ensuring that policy discussions reflect the full spectrum of India’s workforce and economy.

A Strong Foundation for India’s Labour Future

The consultation ended on a highly positive note, with trade unions, employer bodies, and government leaders expressing confidence that Shram Shakti Niti–2025 will emerge as a robust, future-oriented, and inclusive policy.

Once finalised, the policy is expected to become the central guiding framework for India’s labour governance over the coming decade, supporting reforms on:

Social security expansion,

Job creation pathways,

Labour market formalisation,

Workforce skilling,

Industrial relations stability,

Rights-based access to safe and dignified working conditions.

The Ministry affirmed that further rounds of consultations will continue to refine the policy before it is officially released.