India Launches Cohort Connect 2025 to Tackle Diabetes With Long-Term Health Data

On the eve of World Diabetes Day, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology, Dr. Jitendra Singh, inaugurated the Phenome National Conclave on Longitudinal Cohort Studies: Cohort Connect 2025 at CSIR–IMMT, Bhubaneswar. The initiative marks a major advancement in India’s scientific capacity to understand chronic diseases through long-term, evidence-based studies.

Cohort Connect is being hailed as India’s largest scientific effort to map the genetic, environmental, and lifestyle factors shaping disease risk, progression, and outcomes in the Indian population.

A Landmark Initiative for India’s Fight Against Diabetes

In his inaugural remarks, Dr. Jitendra Singh underscored the significance of launching the conclave a day before World Diabetes Day, noting that metabolic disorders—especially Type-2 diabetes—have become one of India’s most pressing health challenges.

“Diabetes today is not just a clinical condition but a cluster of vascular, neurological, and renal complications,” he noted, stressing the urgent need for India-specific data to shape India-specific solutions.

He emphasized that India is experiencing a dramatic shift in disease patterns, with lifestyle changes and environmental transitions transforming diabetes from a region-specific disorder into a pan-India epidemic.

Indian Data for Indian Solutions: The Need for Long-Term Study

Dr. Singh highlighted that India’s unique genetic makeup and phenotypic characteristics have long been recognized, but scientifically validated data was limited due to the absence of large-scale genomic and epidemiological research infrastructure.

Phenome India, led by CSIR, and new cohort studies under Cohort Connect 2025 will now enable India to:

Capture population-specific disease predispositions

Track long-term health trends

Evaluate genetic-environment-lifestyle interactions

Build precise models for prevention, risk prediction and treatment

The Minister also noted that Indians abroad, even after several generations, show similar vulnerabilities to metabolic diseases, reinforcing the role of inherited biological traits.

Lessons From History: Why India Needs Long-Term Evidence

Dr. Jitendra Singh cautioned against adopting global medical recommendations without evaluating their relevance to Indian physiology. Citing historical cases, he reminded the audience how refined oils were widely promoted as “heart-healthy,” only to later be associated with rising coronary artery disease in India.

Similarly, he highlighted how diabetes management has evolved—from the harsh, pre-insulin starvation regimens of the early 20th century to advanced genetic and metabolic therapies today.

“New treatments must be backed by long-term evidence for Indian populations,” he stressed.

Genomics, Vaccines, and AI: India’s Expanding Biomedical Capabilities

The Minister highlighted several major Government initiatives:

Human Genome Sequencing

Nearly 10,000 Indian genomes already sequenced

India is advancing rapidly toward the 1 million genome milestone

Breakthrough in Hemophilia Treatment

India’s first successful hemophilia trial using an indigenously developed Factor VIII treatment marks a major step in biotech self-reliance

Vaccine Development Efforts

The Government is simultaneously working on vaccines for:

Dengue

Malaria

Tuberculosis

Digital and AI-Enabled Health Innovation

Emerging technologies such as:

AI-driven diagnostics

Digital health platforms

Quantum-enabled healthcare solutions

are steadily integrating into India’s national medical ecosystem, enhancing precision, early detection, and public health management.

Prevention Must Lead India’s Future Health Strategy

With 70% of India’s population below the age of 40, Dr. Singh reiterated that prevention must be the central pillar of India’s future health roadmap.

A robust network of cohort studies will allow India to create:

Predictive risk models

Tailored preventive interventions

Nation-specific dietary guidelines

Targeted screening strategies

Stronger policy frameworks for NCDs

He praised the collaborative efforts of CSIR institutions, project investigators, and industry partners for combining science, evidence creation, and real-world translation through MoUs and venture-backed frameworks.

Vision 2047: Scientific Wisdom to Shape a Healthy Viksit Bharat

Dr. Singh concluded by asserting that India’s health status in 2047, when the nation celebrates 100 years of independence, will define the broader vision of Viksit Bharat.

Quoting Hippocrates, he said, “Even without tools or medicines, a doctor’s knowledge can heal.” “Similarly, India’s collective scientific wisdom will shape the nation’s health transformation in the coming decades.”

Scientific Leadership Gathered for the Conclave

The inaugural session was attended by senior researchers and officials including:

Dr. Ramanuj Narayan, Director, CSIR–IMMT

Dr. Maiti, CSIR–IGIB

Dr. Kooti, senior scientist

Dr. Debashish, project investigator

They briefed the media on emerging insights from the Phenome India project and shared details of the agenda for the upcoming National Conclave on Longitudinal Cohort Studies: Cohort Connect 2025, set to continue at CSIR–IMMT, Bhubaneswar.