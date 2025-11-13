Left Menu

Global Political Gatherings: Key International Events in November-December

The diary outlines key international political and economic events scheduled from November to December. It highlights planned visits, summit meetings, anniversaries, and elections across different continents, emphasizing global cooperation and policy discussions. The calendar features leaders' interactions and critical topics such as defence, trade, climate change, and regional security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 20:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a globally interconnected world, the upcoming months will see a flurry of international political and economic activity, as leaders prepare to meet across various stages to discuss pressing global issues.

From defense and climate change summits to regional integration talks, November and December promise numerous high-profile gatherings. Notable events include the United Nations climate summit, COP30 in Belem, Brazil, and the G20 summit in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Diplomatic visits and bilateral meetings between countries such as Germany, Cyprus, Lebanon, and Indonesia underscore the themes of security, economic collaboration, and sustainable development. These interactions are pivotal as nations aim to address complex global challenges collectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

