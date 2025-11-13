Sudan's Unfolding Humanitarian Catastrophe: Aid Cuts Aggravate Crisis
The funding shortfall for aid agencies is worsening the crisis in Sudan, leaving tens of thousands without help. Around 12.5 million people are displaced due to conflict since April 2023. The International Organization for Migration's appeal is underfunded, exacerbating humanitarian needs amid safety concerns.
The funding gap faced by aid agencies is exacerbating Sudan's crisis, with many of the thousands fleeing the city of al-Fashir going unassisted, according to U.N. migration chief Amy Pope.
The conflict between Sudan's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, ignited in April 2023, has spiraled into what the U.N. describes as the world's largest humanitarian crisis amid shrinking global aid budgets. As of mid-October, 12.5 million Sudanese had been displaced internally and abroad, with an additional 140,000 seeking refuge from RSF attacks on al-Fashir and towns within the Kordofan region.
The International Organization for Migration's $229 million appeal for 2023 has only received under 10% funding, a marked decrease from previous years. The funding crisis leaves most people in camps around towns like Tawila, and regions like Chad and Libya, without basic needs fulfilled, driving repeated displacements and compounding the crisis.
