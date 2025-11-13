Fake IT Officer's Heist: Arrest in Palghar

A man has been arrested in Palghar district for allegedly impersonating an income tax officer and swindling a woman out of Rs 55.8 lakh during a fake raid, according to police reports released on Thursday.

The suspect, identified as Faiyaz Kader Kazi alias Manish Pawaskar, reportedly conducted the raid along with associates in Mann village last month. Using counterfeit identification cards, the group confiscated Rs 55.80 lakh from a home's cupboard before escaping. The incident was captured on CCTV along the Boisar-Chilhar Road, Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway, and Manor-Bhiwandi Highway.

Kazi, who originates from Rajapur in Ratnagiri district, has been apprehended, while authorities continue to search for his fellow accomplices.

