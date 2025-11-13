Left Menu

Fake IT Officer's Heist: Arrest in Palghar

A man posing as an income tax officer, identified as Faiyaz Kader Kazi alias Manish Pawaskar, was arrested in Palghar district after duping a woman of Rs 55.8 lakh through a fake raid. The police are currently searching for his accomplices, who are still at large.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 13-11-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 20:48 IST
Fake IT Officer's Heist: Arrest in Palghar
arrest
  • Country:
  • India

A man has been arrested in Palghar district for allegedly impersonating an income tax officer and swindling a woman out of Rs 55.8 lakh during a fake raid, according to police reports released on Thursday.

The suspect, identified as Faiyaz Kader Kazi alias Manish Pawaskar, reportedly conducted the raid along with associates in Mann village last month. Using counterfeit identification cards, the group confiscated Rs 55.80 lakh from a home's cupboard before escaping. The incident was captured on CCTV along the Boisar-Chilhar Road, Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway, and Manor-Bhiwandi Highway.

Kazi, who originates from Rajapur in Ratnagiri district, has been apprehended, while authorities continue to search for his fellow accomplices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Highway Accident Claims Six Lives as Container Truck Loses Control

Tragic Highway Accident Claims Six Lives as Container Truck Loses Control

 India
2
Exercise Trishul: Setting New Benchmarks in Joint Military Operations

Exercise Trishul: Setting New Benchmarks in Joint Military Operations

 India
3
Algeria Emerges as Key Route in Surging EU Migrant Arrivals

Algeria Emerges as Key Route in Surging EU Migrant Arrivals

 Global
4
Varun Chakravarthy Leads Tamil Nadu in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Varun Chakravarthy Leads Tamil Nadu in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025