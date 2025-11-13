ECI Delegation Heads to West Bengal for Crucial Electoral Roll Review
A senior delegation from the Election Commission of India, led by Gyanesh Bharti, will visit West Bengal to assess the current Special Summary Revision of electoral rolls. Scheduled for November 18, the visit will include consultations with political representatives and a comprehensive review of voting preparations and grievance redressal mechanisms.
A delegation of high-ranking officials from the Election Commission of India, spearheaded by Senior Deputy Election Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti, is set to visit West Bengal on November 18. The visit aims to review the ongoing Special Summary Revision (SIR) of the region's electoral rolls, an official informed on Thursday.
Led by Gyanesh Bharti, the delegation will tour multiple districts, scrutinizing the progress of SIR endeavors. A critical review meeting is slated for November 21, bringing together all District Election Officers and representatives from eight political parties to engage in focused discussions.
The session, chaired by the Senior Deputy Election Commissioner responsible for EVM operations, will assess Booth Level Officers' performance and the status of grievance redressal. Ensuring that the electoral roll update is transparent and impartial will be pivotal, with an emphasis on EVM readiness and the accuracy of the voter list.
