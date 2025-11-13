Court Curbs Shiv Sena Leader's Defamatory Claims Against Businessman

A civil court has issued an order preventing Shiv Sena leader Ravindra Dhangekar from making further statements against businessman Sameer Patil. This follows a defamation lawsuit by Patil, who received a Rs 50 crore notice over allegations connecting him to absconding gangster Nilesh Ghaywal.

Dhangekar, associated with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena's Pune unit, claimed Ghaywal had direct links to Maharashtra minister Chandrakant Patil through Sameer Patil. Consequently, Sameer Patil took legal action seeking protection against these accusations.

In an interim order, Joint Civil Judge (Senior Division) KR Singhel directed Dhangekar to refrain from making defamatory remarks against Patil until further notice. Sameer Patil expressed relief at the decision, emphasizing the baseless nature of Dhangekar's allegations, which he believes were made to gain political attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)