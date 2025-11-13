Traffic Advisories Issued Amid Qaumi Insaaf Morcha's Delhi March

The Punjab and Haryana authorities have released traffic advisories in anticipation of a Delhi-bound march by the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha and some farmer outfits. The march, set for November 14, aims to demand the release of Sikh prisoners and justice for incidents in 2015.

According to the Punjab police advisory, the Shambhu Border on the Rajpura-Ambala-Delhi highway will be closed from 7 am to 6 pm on Friday. Commuters are advised to use alternative routes, including Fatehgarh Sahib-Landran-Airport Chowk, Mohali-Derabassi-Ambala, and others.

The Haryana Police noted that there will be traffic diversions in certain areas, though routes from Delhi to Ambala will remain unaffected. However, those traveling from Ambala to Patiala should avoid the Shambhu border, opting instead for the Shahabad-Saha-Panchkula-Chandigarh or Ambala-Lalru, Zirakpur-Rajpura routes.

