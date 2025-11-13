Left Menu

Traffic Advisories Issued Amid Qaumi Insaaf Morcha's Delhi March

Authorities in Punjab and Haryana have issued traffic advisories for November 14 ahead of a march to Delhi organized by the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha and farmer groups. Several routes will be closed, while others will be suggested as alternatives. The Morcha demands the release of Sikh prisoners and justice for 2015 incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patiala | Updated: 13-11-2025 23:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

According to the Punjab police advisory, the Shambhu Border on the Rajpura-Ambala-Delhi highway will be closed from 7 am to 6 pm on Friday. Commuters are advised to use alternative routes, including Fatehgarh Sahib-Landran-Airport Chowk, Mohali-Derabassi-Ambala, and others.

According to the Punjab police advisory, the Shambhu Border on the Rajpura-Ambala-Delhi highway will be closed from 7 am to 6 pm on Friday. Commuters are advised to use alternative routes, including Fatehgarh Sahib-Landran-Airport Chowk, Mohali-Derabassi-Ambala, and others.

The Haryana Police noted that there will be traffic diversions in certain areas, though routes from Delhi to Ambala will remain unaffected. However, those traveling from Ambala to Patiala should avoid the Shambhu border, opting instead for the Shahabad-Saha-Panchkula-Chandigarh or Ambala-Lalru, Zirakpur-Rajpura routes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

