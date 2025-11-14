Senate Democrats Criticize Trump's Tech Trade Concessions to China
Senate Democrats, led by Chuck Schumer, are criticizing the Trump administration for delaying a rule that stops Chinese companies from accessing U.S. technology. The rule was part of a trade agreement with China in exchange for rare earth mineral export concessions. The delay, Democrats argue, endangers U.S. national security.
Senate Democrats, spearheaded by Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, have expressed strong disapproval towards the Trump administration for its decision to suspend a rule preventing numerous Chinese companies from procuring American technology. This rule, effective September 29, targeted sanctioned Chinese firms, restricting them from indirectly acquiring U.S. equipment through subsidiaries.
The hold was part of a bilateral agreement between President Trump and Chinese Leader Xi Jinping, which also included China halting rare earth mineral export limitations for a year. The senators, in a letter reported by Reuters, emphasized that the rule's suspension jeopardizes American-created advanced technologies and prioritizes Chinese agendas instead, calling for the rule's reinstatement to protect U.S. national security interests.
The White House defended the suspension by citing an already stringent export control system designed to secure both economic and national interests. However, the Democrats argue that delaying the rule creates a loophole for blacklisted firms to exploit, accusing Trump of endangering national security for superficial trade agreements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
