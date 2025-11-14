Israel Receives Body of Deceased Hostage Meny Godard in Diplomatic Transfer
Israel has received the body of Meny Godard, a deceased hostage, from Palestinian militants in Gaza via the Red Cross. Godard was killed during a Hamas raid in October 2023. His body was identified shortly after the transfer, while the remains of three hostages are still held in Gaza.
Israel has officially received the body of deceased hostage Meny Godard from Palestinian militants in Gaza, facilitated by the Red Cross, according to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office. Godard, a resident of a kibbutz near Gaza, lost his life during a Hamas raid on Israel on October 7, 2023.
The handover took place as previously unannounced, though militant groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad had signaled plans to transfer a hostage's body. Following its transfer, forensic experts in Israel promptly identified the remains as belonging to Godard, who was 73 when he died. Despite this development, the remains of three other hostages continue to be held in Gaza.
Expressing determination and commitment, Netanyahu's office reiterated Israel's resolve to secure the return of all hostages. In a previous October ceasefire agreement, Hamas released 20 surviving hostages in Gaza in exchange for numerous Palestinian prisoners, with provisions for the return of hostage remains in exchange for militant bodies.
