Tragic Train Incidents Claim Two Lives in Jharkhand

Two people met with fatal accidents when struck by trains in two separate incidents in Jharkhand's Dumka district, police reported on Saturday. The unfortunate events occurred on the Handiha-Godda railway track, in proximity to Babankheta and Chorbatia villages.

Hansdiha police station's in-charge, Ajit Kumar Yadav, stated that the bodies were discovered roughly 1.5 km apart from one another. Preliminary findings indicate one person died around 1 am, while the second was killed later the same morning.

The victims are presumed to be between the ages of 30 and 35, though their identities remain unconfirmed. The bodies have been taken to Phulo Jhano Medical College and Hospital in Dumka for post-mortem analysis.

(With inputs from agencies.)