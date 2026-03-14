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Tragic Train Incidents Claim Two Lives in Jharkhand

In Jharkhand's Dumka district, two individuals were fatally struck by trains in separate incidents. Occurring on the Handiha-Godda railway track near local villages, the bodies were found 1.5 km apart. Initial investigations suggest they were aged 30-35, with identities still unknown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 14-03-2026 15:06 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 15:06 IST
Tragic Train Incidents Claim Two Lives in Jharkhand
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Two people met with fatal accidents when struck by trains in two separate incidents in Jharkhand's Dumka district, police reported on Saturday. The unfortunate events occurred on the Handiha-Godda railway track, in proximity to Babankheta and Chorbatia villages.

Hansdiha police station's in-charge, Ajit Kumar Yadav, stated that the bodies were discovered roughly 1.5 km apart from one another. Preliminary findings indicate one person died around 1 am, while the second was killed later the same morning.

The victims are presumed to be between the ages of 30 and 35, though their identities remain unconfirmed. The bodies have been taken to Phulo Jhano Medical College and Hospital in Dumka for post-mortem analysis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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