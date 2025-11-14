Kyiv Under Attack: Massive Russian Strike Hits Capital

In a significant escalation, Russian forces launched a 'massive' attack on Kyiv early on Friday, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko. Intense explosions were reported throughout the Ukrainian capital, putting air defenses into action.

Debris from falling missiles hit a five-storey apartment building in the Dniprovskyi district on the eastern side of the Dnipro River, while a high-rise in the Podil district caught fire, further complicating rescue operations.

Mayor Klitschko called for emergency services to be sent to several neighborhoods. Additionally, Ukraine's air force confirmed that Russian missiles targeted Kyiv and other regions, highlighting the broad scale of the assault.