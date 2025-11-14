Left Menu

Kyiv Under Attack: Massive Russian Strike Hits Capital

Kyiv faced a massive attack by Russian forces, resulting in explosions and damage across the city. The attack included missile strikes on various regions of Ukraine. Several buildings caught fire, and emergency services were called to respond.

Updated: 14-11-2025 04:48 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 04:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant escalation, Russian forces launched a 'massive' attack on Kyiv early on Friday, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko. Intense explosions were reported throughout the Ukrainian capital, putting air defenses into action.

Debris from falling missiles hit a five-storey apartment building in the Dniprovskyi district on the eastern side of the Dnipro River, while a high-rise in the Podil district caught fire, further complicating rescue operations.

Mayor Klitschko called for emergency services to be sent to several neighborhoods. Additionally, Ukraine's air force confirmed that Russian missiles targeted Kyiv and other regions, highlighting the broad scale of the assault.

