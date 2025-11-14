Global Tensions: Geopolitical Struggles Reignite

The U.S. government is set to resume operations after its longest shutdown in history, though significant political disagreements remain unresolved. Over a month without pay, the shutdown severely impacted American workers and disrupted essential services.

Blue Origin successfully launched its New Glenn rocket for the first time on a customer mission, marking a critical achievement in its drive to compete against SpaceX. The mission included deploying NASA satellites to Mars and executing a landmark booster landing.

Saudi Arabia's F-35 jet acquisition bid from the U.S. faces scrutiny, amid concerns that China could potentially acquire sensitive technologies through the sale, an assessment allegedly suggests.

