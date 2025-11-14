Tensions between Japan and China have intensified following remarks by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, suggesting a military response to potential Chinese aggression towards Taiwan. These remarks, deemed provocative by China, have reignited historical grievances relating to Japan's wartime actions.

China's People's Daily sharply criticized Takaichi's comments, viewing them as part of Japan's broader ambition to shed post-war constitutional constraints and re-militarize. The paper cites Japan's historical pattern of using 'survival crises' as pretexts for military aggression.

The diplomatic fallout continues as China remains sensitive about Taiwan, which it claims as its territory. Japan's strategic interests in Taiwan's stability, owing to trade routes and regional security, further complicate the matter, fueling tensions between Tokyo and Beijing.