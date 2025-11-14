Semiconductor Tariff Deal Boosts South Korea-U.S. Relations

The United States has extended its semiconductor tariff terms to South Korea, mirroring the favorable conditions previously granted to Taiwan. This decision was confirmed by Kim Yong-beom, South Korea's top presidential policy adviser, on Friday.

In a significant move, both nations have also reached a consensus allowing South Korea to adjust its funding timeline for U.S. investment projects. This flexibility aims to preserve stability in the foreign exchange market, highlighting the strategic partnership between the two countries.

This agreement marks a positive development in international trade relations and underscores the importance of collaboration in the technology sector between the United States and South Korea.