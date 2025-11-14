Shady Land Deal Sparks High-Level Probe in Pune

The Inspector General Registration (IGR) has taken decisive action, suspending a senior clerk over an alleged illicit land deal in Pune. The land, a 15-acre government plot, was reportedly sold for Rs 33 crore, contravening state regulations.

Located in Tathawade, Pimpri Chinchwad, the plot is classified as non-transferable, making the sale illegal without state government consent. Despite this, Vidya Shankar Bade, a senior clerk, registered the sale deed. An inquiry revealed blatant neglect of verification procedures and mismanagement of official records.

With allegations of land undervaluation and possible collusion, a comprehensive investigation is underway. Meanwhile, regional authorities are tackling additional land deal irregularities, with links to prominent political figures already surfacing.