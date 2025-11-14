Left Menu

Caught in the Party Web: From Dubai to Mumbai's Underworld

Mohammed Shaikh, recently deported from Dubai, is under Mumbai Police custody for his involvement in organizing lavish drug-fueled parties for film and fashion celebrities, alongside notorious figures. His arrest followed a massive mephedrone seizure, and authorities are probing deeper into this international narcotics network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-11-2025 08:32 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 08:32 IST
  • India

Mohammed Salim Mohammed Suhail Shaikh, recently deported from Dubai, has been arrested by Mumbai Police in connection with a drug trafficking case. Known for orchestrating extravagant parties attended by notable film and fashion personalities, Shaikh allegedly provided drugs to guests, including infamous underworld figure Dawood Ibrahim's nephew.

The Anti-Narcotics Cell is currently investigating possible connections with other drug traffickers who may have organized similar events for celebrities. Authorities have not ruled out the prospect of questioning the high-profile individuals named by Shaikh.

Shaikh, who was dubbed 'Lavish' due to his opulent lifestyle, was apprehended after a Rs 252 crore mephedrone bust in Maharashtra. His operation, linked to an international drug syndicate, has prompted further scrutiny following his deportation on a Red Corner Notice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

