Massive Drug Bust: Mephedrone Trafficking Ring Dismantled in Major Operation

In a joint operation by Maharashtra Anti-Narcotics Task Force, Bengaluru City Police, and Narcotics Control Bureau, four individuals were arrested for manufacturing and trafficking mephedrone. The operation led to the seizure of 4.2 kg of mephedrone and 17 kg of raw materials. Investigations continue to quantify the total worth of the seized drugs.

Updated: 29-12-2025 13:00 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 13:00 IST
A collaborative effort between the Maharashtra Anti-Narcotics Task Force, Bengaluru City Police, and Narcotics Control Bureau resulted in the arrest of four people linked to the illegal production and distribution of mephedrone, officials announced on Monday.

The operation seized 4.2 kg of mephedrone, worth Rs 1.2 crore, and 17 kg of raw materials. Abdul Khader's detainment led to further arrests, and investigations continue to determine the drug's overall value.

The joint effort uncovered chemicals and equipment but no active labs. Preliminary tests suggest an impure batch, raising questions about the seized material's purity and total worth, with discussions ongoing between officials.

