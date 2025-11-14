Left Menu

Murder and Deception: A Tragic Tale of an Illicit Affair

A woman and her brother-in-law in Maharashtra's Jalna district have been arrested for allegedly murdering her husband due to their illicit relationship. The husband, Parmeshwar Tayade, was missing for a month before his body was found in a reservoir. His wife, Manisha, and her brother-in-law, Dnyaneshwar, confessed to the crime.

A chilling incident from Maharashtra's Jalna district has surfaced, as a woman and her brother-in-law were arrested for allegedly murdering her husband. Motivated by an illicit relationship, Manisha Tayade and Dnyaneshwar Tayade eliminated Parmeshwar Tayade, who they saw as an impediment.

According to Inspector M T Survase, the grim discovery was made when inconsistencies arose in the family's statements after Parmeshwar had been missing for nearly a month. The wife's facade of searching for her missing husband crumbled when evidence over their affair was revealed.

On the night of October 15, a heinous crime unfolded. Officials said Dnyaneshwar attacked his brother with a stone, while Manisha strangled him with cloth. They disposed of the body by wrapping it in polythene and weighting it with stones in a reservoir. Parmeshwar leaves behind two children and his father.

(With inputs from agencies.)

