Macron and Zelenskiy: Strengthening Ties Amidst Global Challenges

French President Emmanuel Macron is set to host Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Paris on November 17, reaffirming France's long-term commitment to the security of Ukraine, according to Macron's office.

This high-level meeting will see the two leaders exploring avenues for bilateral cooperation across crucial sectors such as energy, the economy, and defense.

The discussions highlight the strengthening diplomatic ties between France and Ukraine amidst ongoing global challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)