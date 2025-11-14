Macron and Zelenskiy: Strengthening Ties Amidst Global Challenges
French President Emmanuel Macron will meet Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Paris on November 17. The discussions aim to reaffirm France's commitment to Ukraine's security and explore bilateral cooperation in energy, economic, and defense sectors. The meeting underscores deepening strategic ties between France and Ukraine.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 14-11-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 15:00 IST
- Country:
- France
French President Emmanuel Macron is set to host Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Paris on November 17, reaffirming France's long-term commitment to the security of Ukraine, according to Macron's office.
This high-level meeting will see the two leaders exploring avenues for bilateral cooperation across crucial sectors such as energy, the economy, and defense.
The discussions highlight the strengthening diplomatic ties between France and Ukraine amidst ongoing global challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
