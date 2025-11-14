Ukrainian 'Long Neptune' Strikes: A Strategic Shift in Conflict
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced that Ukrainian forces successfully launched 'Long Neptune' cruise missiles against Russian targets. These strikes, marking a growing effectiveness, are described as a just response to ongoing Russian aggression. The missiles, with a range of 1,000 km, pose significant challenges for Russia, causing strategic disruptions.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy disclosed a notable advancement in Ukraine's military strategy on Friday, citing successful overnight strikes using 'Long Neptune' cruise missiles against Russian targets.
These strategic offensives are part of Ukraine's ongoing response to Russian aggression, with Zelenskiy highlighting the growing precision and impact of their missile capabilities.
The missiles, boasting a range of 1,000 km, have been a focal point of increased domestic development and are now causing substantial disruptions for the adversary.
