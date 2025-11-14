Left Menu

U.N. Urges Action on Sudan Crisis Amid Allegations of Atrocities

The U.N. Human Rights Council held a session on Sudan's al-Fashir crisis, considering a fact-finding mission amid mass killing reports. The draft resolution seeks to identify perpetrators, with calls for action against war profiteers. The RSF denies civilian targeting, and international support for the resolution grows.

Updated: 14-11-2025 16:09 IST
On Friday, the U.N. Human Rights Council convened a special session to address the dire situation in al-Fashir, Sudan, following mass killing allegations as paramilitary forces took the city. A proposed fact-finding mission aims to identify those responsible for reported violations by the Rapid Support Forces and their allies.

In his address, U.N. human rights chief Volker Turk implored the international community to take action, warning against the continued pretence without genuine intervention. Turk highlighted the surge in violence in Sudan's Kordofan region and sought accountability for those profiting from the conflict.

Meanwhile, accusations arose against the United Arab Emirates of supporting the RSF with arms, which the UAE ambassador denied. The international community, including the UK, EU, and others, is rallying behind the resolution, which condemns violence and pushes for critical aid access in the conflict-affected areas.

