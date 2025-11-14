Greece Eyes Israeli Defense Technology to Shield Skies

Greece is in discussions with Israel to procure advanced missile systems for a comprehensive anti-aircraft defense initiative named the 'Achilles Shield'. This project represents a significant portion of Greece's 28 billion euro military modernization strategy, scheduled to be completed by 2036.

The move follows Greece's emergence from a prolonged debt crisis, aiming to maintain military parity with historical adversary Turkey. The Achilles Shield, estimated to cost 3 billion euros, includes the purchase of 36 PULS artillery systems from Israel's Elbit, worth 650 million euros, primarily to secure Greece's eastern borders.

Greek companies are positioned to contribute 25% to the project. The deal reflects Greece's strong diplomatic and economic bonds with Israel, further strengthened by joint military exercises and collaborations. Negotiations are intensifying, with a focus on replacing outdated Russian-made air defense systems with advanced Israeli technology.

