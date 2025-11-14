India Hosts Strategic Cyber Exercise with Central Asia to Boost Regional Security

In a significant move to enhance collective cyber resilience in Eurasia, the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS) of the Government of India, in partnership with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the National Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Centre (NCIIPC), organized a three-day Strategic Cyber Exercise for Central Asian countries from November 12–14, 2025. The event was held in New Delhi, drawing participation from five Central Asian nations — Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

This high-impact event marks the realization of one of India’s key commitments under the framework of the India-Central Asia Meeting of the Secretaries of Security Councils/National Security Advisers (NSAs). It represents a broader diplomatic and security strategy aimed at fortifying cooperation in cybersecurity among India and Central Asian states in the wake of escalating transnational digital threats.

Elevating Regional Cyber Preparedness

The exercise brought together technical teams from national cybersecurity agencies, including the Computer Emergency Response Teams (CERTs) and other relevant security institutions of the participating nations. Through live simulations, scenario-based drills, and technical workshops, participants were trained in real-time response mechanisms to critical cyber incidents that could impact vital sectors such as energy, finance, healthcare, and public infrastructure.

The training modules emphasized not just technical acumen but also strategic decision-making frameworks, empowering participants to handle high-level cybersecurity challenges that often require coordination between technical operatives and policy leadership.

This dual-level approach — blending hands-on technical training with strategic policy planning — sets the tone for future collaborative cyber defense measures in the region.

A Milestone for India-Central Asia Cooperation

The Strategic Cyber Exercise marks a milestone in regional cyber diplomacy, further deepening India’s strategic engagement with Central Asia. It reflects India’s commitment to positioning itself as a trusted partner in digital security and capacity building across emerging economies.

The exercise was held against the backdrop of rapidly evolving threats such as ransomware, phishing, state-sponsored cyber espionage, and infrastructure-targeting malware — challenges that no country can counter in isolation. By fostering an interconnected cybersecurity ecosystem, India and Central Asia are now working together to safeguard not just national but regional critical infrastructure.

Strategic Dialogue Among Cybersecurity Leaders

Alongside the technical engagements, Heads of Cyber Security agencies from all five Central Asian nations held strategic-level discussions on expanding cooperation frameworks, information sharing mechanisms, and joint response protocols. The dialogue included deliberations on:

Establishing a regional cyber threat intelligence network

Developing early warning systems

Creating joint task forces for cybersecurity crises

Enhancing mutual legal assistance treaties (MLATs) for cybercrime investigations

India reaffirmed its offer to support partner nations through capacity-building programs, technical training, and advisory support via institutions such as the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) and Data Security Council of India (DSCI).

A Step Toward Regional Cyber Sovereignty

This cyber exercise marks a transition from fragmented national efforts to a unified regional strategy in combating cyber threats. It underscores India’s leadership in shaping a cyber-secure Indo-Eurasian neighborhood while promoting sovereignty, trust, and interoperability in cyberspace.

As cyber threats become more dynamic and state-sponsored attacks rise in sophistication, the success of this exercise sends a powerful message: that regional solidarity, capacity building, and strategic foresight are the keys to safeguarding digital frontiers.