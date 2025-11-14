India Showcases Tech-Driven Justice Reforms at OECD Global Roundtable in Spain

India’s commitment to building a modern, inclusive, and technology-enabled justice ecosystem was prominently showcased at the 10th OECD Global Roundtable on Equal Access to Justice, held in Madrid, Spain. Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal, Hon’ble Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Law & Justice, participated in the high-level Justice Leaders Dialogue, focused on the theme: “Data-Driven and Resilient Justice Systems for Shared Prosperity.”

The Roundtable convened justice ministers, judicial administrators, policy experts, and thought leaders from across the world to discuss how justice institutions can remain accessible, trusted, and effective amid rapid technological advancement, global uncertainties, and evolving public expectations.

India’s Constitutional and Philosophical Foundation of Justice

In his address, Shri Meghwal underscored India’s unwavering commitment to providing justice that is equitable, empathetic, and accessible to every citizen. He highlighted that India’s constitutional vision—rooted in Article 39A, which guarantees equal justice and free legal aid—continues to drive every reform in the sector.

Quoting Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the principal architect of the Indian Constitution, he reminded the audience that justice represents the convergence of liberty, equality, and fraternity—values that define India’s democratic ethos. Shri Meghwal noted that justice in India is not merely a legal principle but a lived experience shaped by fairness, compassion, and equal opportunity.

Emphasis on Technology, Data, and Public Trust

The Minister stressed that in a large and diverse democracy like India, courts cannot be reformed in isolation. Instead, digital public infrastructure, data-driven decision-making, and citizen-friendly outreach must progress in parallel. He emphasised that justice delivery must be empathetic, transparent, and responsive, especially as societies undergo rapid digital transformation.

He reiterated the necessity of data-backed governance to improve court functioning, enhance accountability, and ensure that judicial systems remain resilient amid crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

India’s Landmark e-Courts Mission Mode Project

A central focus of Shri Meghwal’s intervention was India’s ambitious e-Courts Mission Mode Project, now in its third phase (2023–2027)—one of the world’s largest digital reforms in the justice sector. He outlined key achievements:

Digitisation of over 560 crore pages of judicial records

3.86 crore virtual hearings conducted so far , saving time and costs for litigants

Nearly 4.3 crore virtual hearings held during the COVID-19 pandemic alone , ensuring continuity of justice amidst lockdowns

Live-streaming of proceedings in the Supreme Court and several High Courts

Use of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and Natural Language Processing (NLP) to enhance judicial efficiency

Secure cloud hosting of courts for reliability and seamless service

Inter-Operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) linking courts with police, prosecution, prisons, and forensics for evidence-based decision-making

He noted that these advancements are making courts faster, more transparent, and more accessible to citizens across socio-economic backgrounds.

Innovative Tools and Digital Infrastructure Strengthening Access

Shri Meghwal highlighted India’s pioneering adoption of AI-driven tools in the judiciary, emphasising that the approach remains human-supervised, ethical, and privacy-conscious. Among the notable tools he mentioned were:

SUVAS (Supreme Court Vidhik Anuvaad Software) enabling translation of judgments into regional languages

SUPACE (Supreme Court Portal for Assistance in Court Efficiency) supporting judges with intelligent research and document analysis

AI-assisted filing systems and case management solutions which speed up litigation processes

He also highlighted innovative government tools such as LIMBS (Legal Information Management and Briefing System) that streamline government litigation and improve judicial efficiency.

DISHA: Delivering Justice to the Last Mile

The Minister elaborated on DISHA (Designing Innovative Solutions for Holistic Access to Justice), a flagship programme combining digital innovation with grassroots outreach. Under schemes such as:

Tele-Law , which has provided free legal advice to over 1.1 crore citizens in 22 languages

Nyaya Setu and Vidhi Baithaks, which bring justice services directly to remote and marginalised communities

India is ensuring that justice reaches every corner of the country, bridging gaps of geography, language, and awareness.

India as a Global Contributor to Justice Reform

Shri Meghwal recalled that India hosted the 1st Regional Conference on Access to Legal Aid for the Global South in November 2023, attended by 191 participants from 51 countries. The conference strengthened international cooperation on legal aid, judicial efficiency, and inclusive justice delivery.

He reiterated India’s readiness to partner with OECD and global stakeholders in advancing frameworks on ethical AI governance, data interoperability, digital inclusion, and people-centric judicial innovation.

Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam: India’s Global Vision for Justice

Guided by the timeless Indian philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam—“The World is One Family”—Shri Meghwal called upon all nations to build trust, forge partnerships, and uphold the values of equality and dignity in justice delivery worldwide.

India’s participation at the OECD Roundtable reaffirmed the country’s leadership in promoting technology-driven, data-backed, and inclusive justice systems, contributing meaningfully to global efforts for shared prosperity and resilient legal institutions.