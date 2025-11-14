Left Menu

Justice Sought: Azerbaijani Prosecutors Aim for Life Sentences in Karabakh Case

Azerbaijani prosecutors are seeking life sentences for 15 former leaders and officials from Nagorno-Karabakh, following Azerbaijan's 2023 military reclaim of the region. Among those charged with crimes like terrorism and seizure of power are ex-president Araik Harutyunyan and other key military and political figures.

Updated: 14-11-2025 17:17 IST
Azerbaijani prosecutors are pursuing hefty prison sentences for 15 former leaders and officials of Nagorno-Karabakh, potentially up to life imprisonment. This development emerges two years after Azerbaijan reasserted control over the area, which had been under the dominance of ethnic Armenians.

In a swift military operation in September 2023, Azerbaijan's actions led to the mass departure of nearly 100,000 ethnic Armenians from the region. Following the offensive, many officials, including past presidents and military leaders from Karabakh, were apprehended and taken to Baku to face a series of charges.

Notably, legal proceedings target former Karabakh President Araik Harutyunyan, military commanders Levon Mnatsakanyan and David Manukyan, as well as ex-parliamentary speaker David Ishkhanyan and former foreign minister David Babayan. Prosecutors demand significant prison terms for these individuals, some facing life sentences.

