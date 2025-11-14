Left Menu

High Alert: Digital Surveillance Intensifies After Red Fort Blast

Following the Red Fort blast, police have implemented heightened digital surveillance and increased patrols. Multiple teams monitor social media for radicalization or suspicious activities. A coordinated 'white-collar terror module' is suspected. Investigators are scrutinizing CCTV footage to track suspect Dr Umar Nabi and his associates.

In the wake of the devastating Red Fort blast, police have ramped up digital surveillance, vigilantly monitoring social media for key conversations and potential leads, sources revealed on Friday.

Specialized teams, operating round-the-clock, are combing through public posts and online discussions to identify any signs of radicalization or suspicious activities. A senior officer emphasized the prompt relay of information gathered from these digital platforms to field units for verification and immediate action.

Officers have been instructed to diligently review city-wide CCTV footage, focusing on markets, transit areas, and sensitive points. Investigators are closely examining the coordinated 'white-collar terror module' behind the car bomb that claimed 13 lives, scrutinizing CCTV evidence to track suspect Dr Umar Nabi and his associates.

