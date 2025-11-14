India and Maldives Strengthen Ties Through Governance Knowledge Exchange

India’s commitment to regional cooperation and capacity building received a significant boost this week when Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology; Earth Sciences; and Minister of State for multiple key departments under the Prime Minister’s Office, held wide-ranging discussions with Mr Ahmed Salim, Maldives Minister of State for Cities, Local Government and Public Works.

The meeting was followed by an interactive session with a 30-member Maldivian delegation comprising ministers and senior officials who are in India for a Capacity Building Training Programme organised by the National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG). The programme was designed at the special request of the Government of Maldives to study India’s successful governance models, administrative mechanisms, and best practices in public service delivery.

India’s Governance Model: Reform-Oriented, Tech-Driven, and Citizen-Centric

During the interaction, Dr. Jitendra Singh highlighted how India evolved a modern governance structure anchored in transparency, efficiency, digital transformation, and local empowerment. He said India’s administrative model—refined through decades of reforms—is a valuable case study for developing democracies looking to balance national policy formation with grassroots implementation.

“Good governance is not about large-scale reform alone but about improving the daily lives of citizens through inclusive, sustainable, and innovative approaches,” he said. He emphasised that India’s governance structure is built upon practical reforms, service delivery improvements, digital tools, and an unbroken tradition of administrative continuity across Union and State governments.

Dr. Singh also noted that India’s model remains flexible enough to adapt to regional needs—something that partner countries like Maldives can tailor to their own governance frameworks.

Maldives Studies Indian Models of Welfare, Policy Implementation, and Local Governance

Minister Ahmed Salim and the visiting delegation expressed keen interest in understanding:

How India designs and executes large-scale welfare programmes

Policy coordination between Union, State, and local governments

The role of women-led initiatives in governance

Community-based development mechanisms

Coastal management, disaster preparedness, and resource utilisation

The delegation also sought insights into India’s administrative ecosystem, including regulatory reforms, digital governance initiatives such as Digital India, and the extensive use of technology in delivering public services.

India’s Coastal Management Expertise Becomes a Pillar of Discussion

Responding to questions on coastal and marine resource management—crucial for an island nation like Maldives—Dr. Jitendra Singh pointed to India’s substantial experience in managing long coastlines and implementing sustainable ocean strategies.

He highlighted:

The government’s Deep Ocean Mission focused on marine research and resource exploration

India’s innovations in desalination technology, especially in island territories like Lakshadweep

Strategies to turn geographical challenges into developmental opportunities through science and technology

He explained that India’s advanced work in ocean sciences and marine sustainability provides scalable models that Maldives can adapt to its unique environmental context.

Women-Led Development Takes Centre Stage

The conversation also explored India’s progress in gender empowerment across governance and development programmes. Dr. Singh shared that:

India is witnessing a rising number of women leading national scientific and space missions

Women’s self-help groups have transformed rural economies through entrepreneurship

Government-led women-centric schemes have significantly improved literacy, health, leadership, and enterprise participation

He noted that women-led development is not only a national priority but a major driver of socio-economic transformation in India.

Expanding India–Maldives Cooperation Through Capacity Building

Dr. Jitendra Singh encouraged the delegation to explore deeper collaboration in:

Administrative reforms

Coastal sustainability

Public service delivery innovations

Women empowerment initiatives

Youth-focused governance training and vocational programmes

He suggested designing future programmes with modules that address governance needs for “Gen Z”, helping young leaders in Maldives prepare for careers in public service, innovation, and administration.

The Minister emphasised that platforms like NCGG’s capacity-building programme strengthen democratic institutions and promote people-centric governance in partner nations.

A Relationship Built on Learning, Partnership, and Mutual Respect

The visit reflects the growing warmth in India–Maldives bilateral relations, which today extend beyond diplomacy to institutional capacity building, governance cooperation, and shared development goals.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to continued engagement through:

Knowledge exchange

Joint training opportunities

Administrative collaboration

Technical partnerships

As the delegation concluded its visit, officials from both governments expressed optimism that the lessons, experiences, and collaborative spirit nurtured during the programme will shape future governance reforms in Maldives and deepen the enduring ties between the two nations.