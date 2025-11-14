Shahi Imam Leads Protest Condemning Red Fort Terror Attack
Maulana Muhammad Usman Rahmani Ludhianvi led a protest in Ludhiana condemning terrorism after a deadly blast outside Delhi's Red Fort. He criticized terrorists for targeting innocent people and disrespecting Islam. The incident followed the dismantling of a terror module across multiple Indian states.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ludhiana | Updated: 14-11-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 18:27 IST
- Country:
- India
The Shahi Imam of Punjab, Maulana Muhammad Usman Rahmani Ludhianvi, organized a protest against terrorism outside the Field Ganj mosque in Ludhiana on Friday.
During the protest, he criticized the recent terrorist attack near Delhi's Red Fort, labeling it as a shameful act and a betrayal against both India and Islam.
The high-intensity explosion on Monday claimed 13 lives and injured several others. It unfolded hours after authorities unraveled a 'white collar terror module,' leading to the seizure of 2,900 kg of explosives and the arrest of eight people, including three doctors.
- READ MORE ON:
- protest
- terrorism
- Shahi Imam
- Red Fort
- Delhi
- blast
- Ludhiana
- terror module
- explosives
- Islam
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi High Court Upholds Conviction in Mother's Gruesome Murder Case
People have shown unwavering faith in PM Modi in successive elections, be it Haryana, Maharashtra, Delhi and now Bihar: BJP chief Nadda.
Delhi Eases Business: No More Registration Renewals Every 21 Years!
Delhi Court Convicts Man for Broad Daylight Attempted Murder
Tribunal Orders Verification of Delhi Housing Project's Pollution Norm Violations