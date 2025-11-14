Shahi Imam Leads Protest Condemning Red Fort Terror Attack

The Shahi Imam of Punjab, Maulana Muhammad Usman Rahmani Ludhianvi, organized a protest against terrorism outside the Field Ganj mosque in Ludhiana on Friday.

During the protest, he criticized the recent terrorist attack near Delhi's Red Fort, labeling it as a shameful act and a betrayal against both India and Islam.

The high-intensity explosion on Monday claimed 13 lives and injured several others. It unfolded hours after authorities unraveled a 'white collar terror module,' leading to the seizure of 2,900 kg of explosives and the arrest of eight people, including three doctors.