Shahi Imam Leads Protest Condemning Red Fort Terror Attack

Maulana Muhammad Usman Rahmani Ludhianvi led a protest in Ludhiana condemning terrorism after a deadly blast outside Delhi's Red Fort. He criticized terrorists for targeting innocent people and disrespecting Islam. The incident followed the dismantling of a terror module across multiple Indian states.

Updated: 14-11-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 18:27 IST
protest
The Shahi Imam of Punjab, Maulana Muhammad Usman Rahmani Ludhianvi, organized a protest against terrorism outside the Field Ganj mosque in Ludhiana on Friday.

During the protest, he criticized the recent terrorist attack near Delhi's Red Fort, labeling it as a shameful act and a betrayal against both India and Islam.

The high-intensity explosion on Monday claimed 13 lives and injured several others. It unfolded hours after authorities unraveled a 'white collar terror module,' leading to the seizure of 2,900 kg of explosives and the arrest of eight people, including three doctors.

