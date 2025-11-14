Left Menu

Fire Safety Lapses: Delhi Fire Services Deny Certificates to Iconic Buildings

The Delhi Fire Services withheld fire safety certificates for an annexe building at Talkatora Stadium and Ambedkar Hospital due to significant safety shortcomings. These include faulty alarm systems, non-functional smoke detectors, and blocked staircases, posing safety risks. Authorities are urged to address these issues promptly.

Fire Safety Lapses: Delhi Fire Services Deny Certificates to Iconic Buildings
The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) has highlighted serious safety concerns by declining to renew the fire safety certificate for an annexe building at Talkatora Stadium, citing major deficiencies.

In an official correspondence to the New Delhi Municipal Council, the DFS detailed 12 significant shortcomings detected during a November 6 inspection.

Alarming issues include malfunctioning alarm systems and smoke detectors, blocked staircases, and missing hoses. In separate news, Ambedkar Hospital has also fallen short of safety standards according to DFS findings.

