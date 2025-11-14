Fire Safety Lapses: Delhi Fire Services Deny Certificates to Iconic Buildings

The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) has highlighted serious safety concerns by declining to renew the fire safety certificate for an annexe building at Talkatora Stadium, citing major deficiencies.

In an official correspondence to the New Delhi Municipal Council, the DFS detailed 12 significant shortcomings detected during a November 6 inspection.

Alarming issues include malfunctioning alarm systems and smoke detectors, blocked staircases, and missing hoses. In separate news, Ambedkar Hospital has also fallen short of safety standards according to DFS findings.

(With inputs from agencies.)