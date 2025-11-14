Top Headlines from Delhi High Court: Key Cases and Rulings

The Delhi High Court announced it will hold a preliminary hearing in January concerning the case of jailed Jammu and Kashmir MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh. The case pertains to the costs imposed for his attendance in Parliament while in custody.

On a different note, the court has sought a response from the Centre regarding a plea by academician Ashok Swain. Swain is contesting a purported blacklisting order that prevents his entry into India.

In a family-related murder case, the court upheld the conviction of a woman's husband and son. They were found guilty of setting her on fire, resulting in her tragic death.