Cross-Border Drug Trafficker Nabbed with Heroin Haul

In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, Punjab Police's Anti-Narcotics Task Force nabbed a notorious smuggler near the India-Pakistan border on Friday. The accused, Bagicha Singh, was found in possession of a substantial 8.25 kg of heroin.

The arrest followed specific intelligence that enabled the task force to carry out a successful operation in the border district. Singh, a resident of Gatti Rajo Ke village, was apprehended with heroin estimated to be worth millions in the illegal market.

Authorities revealed that Singh was reportedly in collaboration with Pakistani smugglers and had been utilizing drones to receive drug consignments across the border. A case under the Narcotics Drugs Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered.

(With inputs from agencies.)