Cross-Border Drug Trafficker Nabbed with Heroin Haul

A drug smuggler named Bagicha Singh was arrested near the India-Pakistan border with 8.25 kg of heroin. Punjab Police's Anti-Narcotics Task Force apprehended him following a tip-off. He was allegedly in contact with Pakistani smugglers and used drones to receive shipments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ferozepur | Updated: 14-11-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 21:20 IST
In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, Punjab Police's Anti-Narcotics Task Force nabbed a notorious smuggler near the India-Pakistan border on Friday. The accused, Bagicha Singh, was found in possession of a substantial 8.25 kg of heroin.

The arrest followed specific intelligence that enabled the task force to carry out a successful operation in the border district. Singh, a resident of Gatti Rajo Ke village, was apprehended with heroin estimated to be worth millions in the illegal market.

Authorities revealed that Singh was reportedly in collaboration with Pakistani smugglers and had been utilizing drones to receive drug consignments across the border. A case under the Narcotics Drugs Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered.

(With inputs from agencies.)

